Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: Security measures intensified in Agency areas

A high alert has been sounded. Combing operations and stringent security checks on vehicles have been amplified in the villages along the Venkatapuram-Wazeedu road. 

Published: 30th November 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana assembly polls: Security measures intensified in Agency areas

Security measures intensified in Telangana in view of assembly polls on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ADILABAD: On the eve of elections, security measures have been intensified in all mandals across the Agency areas across the Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mahabubabad districts. 

A high alert has been sounded. Combing operations and stringent security checks on vehicles have been amplified in the villages along the Venkatapuram-Wazeedu road. The police have also made arrangements in the polling stations in left-wing extremism-affected areas across the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

SP Vineeth G said that after the militants torched a lorry in Pusuguppa village on Tuesday night, the police intensified the combing operations. He said he visited Unjupalli, where Maoists had set fire to a vehicle (a bus) on Tuesday. Along with police personnel, he cleared roadblocks and encouraged the local community to vote on Thursday. 

Extensive security measures have been implemented by officials in Maoist-affected areas of Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts. These two districts comprise five segments, Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampelli, Sirpur and Asifabad, which are identified as left-wing extremism-affected. Polling in these areas will take place from 7 am to 4 pm, with the Khanapur Assembly segment experiencing partial Maoist influence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana elections security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp