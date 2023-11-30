Telangana assembly polls: Security measures intensified in Agency areas

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ADILABAD: On the eve of elections, security measures have been intensified in all mandals across the Agency areas across the Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mahabubabad districts.

A high alert has been sounded. Combing operations and stringent security checks on vehicles have been amplified in the villages along the Venkatapuram-Wazeedu road. The police have also made arrangements in the polling stations in left-wing extremism-affected areas across the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

SP Vineeth G said that after the militants torched a lorry in Pusuguppa village on Tuesday night, the police intensified the combing operations. He said he visited Unjupalli, where Maoists had set fire to a vehicle (a bus) on Tuesday. Along with police personnel, he cleared roadblocks and encouraged the local community to vote on Thursday.

Extensive security measures have been implemented by officials in Maoist-affected areas of Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts. These two districts comprise five segments, Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampelli, Sirpur and Asifabad, which are identified as left-wing extremism-affected. Polling in these areas will take place from 7 am to 4 pm, with the Khanapur Assembly segment experiencing partial Maoist influence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM/ADILABAD: On the eve of elections, security measures have been intensified in all mandals across the Agency areas across the Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mahabubabad districts. A high alert has been sounded. Combing operations and stringent security checks on vehicles have been amplified in the villages along the Venkatapuram-Wazeedu road. The police have also made arrangements in the polling stations in left-wing extremism-affected areas across the Bhadradri Kothagudem district. SP Vineeth G said that after the militants torched a lorry in Pusuguppa village on Tuesday night, the police intensified the combing operations. He said he visited Unjupalli, where Maoists had set fire to a vehicle (a bus) on Tuesday. Along with police personnel, he cleared roadblocks and encouraged the local community to vote on Thursday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Extensive security measures have been implemented by officials in Maoist-affected areas of Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts. These two districts comprise five segments, Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampelli, Sirpur and Asifabad, which are identified as left-wing extremism-affected. Polling in these areas will take place from 7 am to 4 pm, with the Khanapur Assembly segment experiencing partial Maoist influence. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp