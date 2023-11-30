Home States Telangana

Telangana: Azhar, Feroz booked for code violation

Filmnagar police received a tip-off that the Congress candidate was violating the model code by holding a meeting in an apartment in Tolichowki.

Published: 30th November 2023

Md Azharuddin. (File Photo | Vinay Maadapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cases were registered against two candidates of the Congress in Nampally and Filmnagar police station a day before the elections. According to the police, Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Md Azharuddin and eight others are charged under Sections 188, 142 r/w 34 IPC and Section 126 of RP Act. 

Filmnagar police received a tip-off that the Congress candidate was violating the model code by holding a meeting in an apartment in Tolichowki. Police along with the flying squad reached the place and found that a meeting was being held during the “silent period”. 

In the second instance, Congress candidate for Nampally, Feroz Khan was also charged under Sections 171 E, 188 of IPC and 123 Act. A police officer said that the candidate was caught while handing over `1 lakh in cash to one of his aides Ramesh for distribution. 

