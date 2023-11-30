Telangana elections: Scuffle breaks out at polling booth in Jangaon assembly constituency

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Jangaon Assembly Constituency in Telangana while voting was underway on Thursday. The purported video of the scuffle was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) polling agents reportedly started arguments on local and non-local issues including criticism of BRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy which angered his loyalists. BJP members were involved.

As per the video, an unidentified man is seen slapping another person while holding him by his collar as a policeman proceeds to diffuse the situation. After some time, the man was let off and went on his way.

A contingent of police reached the spot and resorted to mild lathi charge. They then dispersed the mob after bringing the situation under control.

Soon after the incident, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy visited the polling station and spoke to BRS activists.

(With inputs from ANI)

