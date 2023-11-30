Home States Telangana

Tension as BJP workers, police clash in Bhainsa

After the news broke, many party activists gathered in front of the MLA’s relative’s house. A clash ensued between the police personnel and the activists.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: High tension prevailed in Bhainsa after the police received intel of cash being sent to the house of a relative of BJP’s Mudhole candidate, Rama Rao Patil, late on Tuesday. However, special police teams raided the house but didn’t find any evidence of such an activity.

After the news broke, many party activists gathered in front of the MLA’s relative’s house. A clash ensued between the police personnel and the activists. While no physical injury was reported, the windowpanes of two cars parked nearby were destroyed.

2 held with Rs 10 lakh in cash
Flying squad officials seized Rs 10 lakh in cash from two people at a check post in Mandalapalli village of Dammapet mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

