Home States Telangana

TITA urges all 29 lakh IT staffers to vote

While 6,25,000 voters are directly employed in the sector, around 22,68,500 voters are made up of support staff such as human resources, transportation and housekeeping staff. 

Published: 30th November 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

IT companies

FILE - Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a strength of 28,93,500 voters, the IT industry is in a position to influence the results of Telangana Assembly elections, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) said on Thursday.

While 6,25,000 voters are directly employed in the sector, around 22,68,500 voters are made up of support staff such as human resources, transportation and housekeeping staff. Dismissing notions of low voter turnout, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, president of TITA, said, “Contrary to speculations, the IT community is poised to make a resounding impact on the polling day.

TITA’s relentless voter awareness campaigns have dispelled the notion that the long weekend will deter IT employees from exercising their democratic right. On November 30, we anticipate heightened participation, facilitated by the streamlined work-from-home options already in place.” TITA, which has conducted extensive awareness campaigns, urged all eligible IT to utilise their right to vote on Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT industry TITA Telangana assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp