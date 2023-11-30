TITA urges all 29 lakh IT staffers to vote

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a strength of 28,93,500 voters, the IT industry is in a position to influence the results of Telangana Assembly elections, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) said on Thursday.

While 6,25,000 voters are directly employed in the sector, around 22,68,500 voters are made up of support staff such as human resources, transportation and housekeeping staff. Dismissing notions of low voter turnout, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, president of TITA, said, “Contrary to speculations, the IT community is poised to make a resounding impact on the polling day.

TITA’s relentless voter awareness campaigns have dispelled the notion that the long weekend will deter IT employees from exercising their democratic right. On November 30, we anticipate heightened participation, facilitated by the streamlined work-from-home options already in place.” TITA, which has conducted extensive awareness campaigns, urged all eligible IT to utilise their right to vote on Thursday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With a strength of 28,93,500 voters, the IT industry is in a position to influence the results of Telangana Assembly elections, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) said on Thursday. While 6,25,000 voters are directly employed in the sector, around 22,68,500 voters are made up of support staff such as human resources, transportation and housekeeping staff. Dismissing notions of low voter turnout, Sundeep Kumar Makthala, president of TITA, said, “Contrary to speculations, the IT community is poised to make a resounding impact on the polling day. TITA’s relentless voter awareness campaigns have dispelled the notion that the long weekend will deter IT employees from exercising their democratic right. On November 30, we anticipate heightened participation, facilitated by the streamlined work-from-home options already in place.” TITA, which has conducted extensive awareness campaigns, urged all eligible IT to utilise their right to vote on Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp