V-Day today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, voting day has arrived in Telangana. India’s youngest state will go to polls at 7 am on Thursday. Voting will be held simultaneously for all 119 Assembly segments. As many as 3.26 crore voters will decide the future of 2,290 candidates who are contesting the polls.

Polling will end at 5 pm. However, elections in 13 Maiost-affected segments including Sirpur, Mulugu and Kothagudem will end an hour earlier due to security reasons. Around 2.5 lakh polling staff will handle election duties and as many as 65,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that Section 144 has been imposed and the gathering of four or more people has been prohibited to avoid any law-and-order problem.

The ruling BRS, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is bidding for a record third consecutive term. The party is highlighting the development it has carried out in the state in the last 10 years, including ensuring 24/7 power supply and enhanced urban infrastructure. If he wins, KCR will become the first CM from South India to win a third consecutive term.

This election is different from the 2014 and 2018 elections in the state as the opposition Congress has put up a spirited fight. The grand old party, under the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and amply supported by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has staged a comeback after multiple bypoll debacles and taken the battle to the BRS camp with the slogan: “Maarpu kaavali, Congress raavali” (Change is needed, Congress should come).

The perceived failure of the BRS government in tackling inflation, delivering the promised 2BHK houses and alleged discrimination in implementing welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, besides voter fatigue with the pink party, are the main factors that could help the Congress.

The BJP, which had lost steam after the removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state party chief, gained some momentum at the end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing meetings and holding a mega roadshow in Hyderabad. Though the main contest is between the BRS and Congress, the saffron party could make it a triangular fight in some pockets.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Finally, voting day has arrived in Telangana. India’s youngest state will go to polls at 7 am on Thursday. Voting will be held simultaneously for all 119 Assembly segments. As many as 3.26 crore voters will decide the future of 2,290 candidates who are contesting the polls. Polling will end at 5 pm. However, elections in 13 Maiost-affected segments including Sirpur, Mulugu and Kothagudem will end an hour earlier due to security reasons. Around 2.5 lakh polling staff will handle election duties and as many as 65,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that Section 144 has been imposed and the gathering of four or more people has been prohibited to avoid any law-and-order problem. The ruling BRS, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is bidding for a record third consecutive term. The party is highlighting the development it has carried out in the state in the last 10 years, including ensuring 24/7 power supply and enhanced urban infrastructure. If he wins, KCR will become the first CM from South India to win a third consecutive term.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This election is different from the 2014 and 2018 elections in the state as the opposition Congress has put up a spirited fight. The grand old party, under the leadership of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and amply supported by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has staged a comeback after multiple bypoll debacles and taken the battle to the BRS camp with the slogan: “Maarpu kaavali, Congress raavali” (Change is needed, Congress should come). The perceived failure of the BRS government in tackling inflation, delivering the promised 2BHK houses and alleged discrimination in implementing welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, besides voter fatigue with the pink party, are the main factors that could help the Congress. The BJP, which had lost steam after the removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state party chief, gained some momentum at the end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing meetings and holding a mega roadshow in Hyderabad. Though the main contest is between the BRS and Congress, the saffron party could make it a triangular fight in some pockets. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp