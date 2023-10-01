Accused in Dalit woman’s murder held in Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police on Saturday arrested Taosuddin alias Imran in connection with the murder of Dalit woman Tejasri. The woman was found unconscious with injuries on the outskirts of Jakranpally village on September 23. She died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday.

Police registered a case against Imran under Section 302 of IPC and SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Nizamabad Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Saturday said Imran, who worked in a chicken shop, would pester Tejasri to marry him. Her parents also warned him about this.

Imran had told Tejasri not to attend the wedding of her aunt’s elder son in Aluru fearing that her marriage would be fixed with the second son of her aunt. According to the CP, Imran had developed a grudge against Tejasri after she attended the wedding. On September 23, he asked her to come to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Jakranpally for casual discussion.

When she reached the spot, he strangled her with her chunni. Amidst struggles to free herself, she hit the ground and fell unconscious. Concluding that she died, Imran dumped her body near her uncle’s house before fleeing, the CP said.

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police on Saturday arrested Taosuddin alias Imran in connection with the murder of Dalit woman Tejasri. The woman was found unconscious with injuries on the outskirts of Jakranpally village on September 23. She died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad on Friday. Police registered a case against Imran under Section 302 of IPC and SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Nizamabad Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Saturday said Imran, who worked in a chicken shop, would pester Tejasri to marry him. Her parents also warned him about this. Imran had told Tejasri not to attend the wedding of her aunt’s elder son in Aluru fearing that her marriage would be fixed with the second son of her aunt. According to the CP, Imran had developed a grudge against Tejasri after she attended the wedding. On September 23, he asked her to come to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Jakranpally for casual discussion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When she reached the spot, he strangled her with her chunni. Amidst struggles to free herself, she hit the ground and fell unconscious. Concluding that she died, Imran dumped her body near her uncle’s house before fleeing, the CP said.