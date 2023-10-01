Home States Telangana

BC leaders accuse KC Venugopal of ill-treatment, hint at rebellion

The BC leaders alleged that Venugopal showed his “upper caste arrogance” when they met him in Delhi and didn’t even extend minimum courtesy.

Published: 01st October 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging “ill-treatment” meted out to them by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal at AICC headquarters, several BC leaders have said that they will contest the upcoming Assembly elections whether the Congress gives tickets to them or not. 

A delegation of around 40 BC leaders went to Delhi to air their concerns regarding talk of only 26 tickets being given to the community against the promise of 34. However, they reportedly didn’t get the appointment of top leaders while new entrants to the party easily got access to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Venugopal showed his Brahmanical arrogance while talking to us. There was no minimum courtesy. He didn’t even offer us a seat. On top of it, he threatened to suspend us,” a senior member of the delegation said. 
 

