BRS MLC K Kavitha to speak on women’s quota in London

Kavitha will be addressing a massive audience after the success of her advocacy towards the Women’s Reservation Bill, the release said.

Published: 01st October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

BRS leader K Kavitha , in Hyderabad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha will be speaking about her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill at an event being organised in London on October 6.

The former MP will participate as a keynote speaker at the Bridge India think-tank event which will be held in Central Hall Westminster in the presence of over 200 Indian diaspora community leaders, gender equality advocates, policy experts, researchers, and policy leaders from the UK, a release said.

The Bridge India think-tank has invited Kavitha, as one of the leading advocates for greater female participation in the democratic and political process in India and she will be speaking about her journey with the Women’s Reservation Bill, it said. 

