Government hospital in Nizamabad uses Hindu mythology to promote organ donation

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Following the lines of the Government of India’s active promotion of organ donation, the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad came up with a unique theme to encourage people to register themselves for organ donation during the Ganesh Navratri celebrations.

A donor registration drive titled “Avayavadanam” (organ donation) was held from September 18 to 28 The GGH took a distinctive approach by linking Hindu mythology with the concept of organ donation.

According to Hindu Puranas, Lord Shiva granted a boon to the demon Gajasura, who had swallowed him. All major deities, including Vishnu and Brahma, attempted to rescue Shiva from Gajasura’s belly. In the meantime at Mount Kailash, Goddess Parvathi gave birth to a boy using turmeric paste and instructed him to guard the entrance and permit no one to enter while she was bathing. Previously, she had told Nandi, her husband’s bull, to let no one pass. Nandi took his post, but, when Shiva came home and naturally wanted to come inside, Nandi had to let him pass. Parvati was angry at this slight.

When Lord Shiva defeated Gajasura, he arrived at Mount Kailash. However, while the boy was still on duty, Shiva entered the house, and a misunderstanding led to the boy’s death. Parvathi later clarified the situation, and Shiva attached the head of the slain Gajasura to the boy’s body, transforming him into Lord Ganesh. The hospital used this tale to ask people to come forward and register as organ donor. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted this narrative while launching MBBS translation books in October 2022. 

Dr Prathima Raj, the superintendent of GGH, recognised the significance of this mythology in motivating people to register as a donor. She emphasised the importance of organ donation, highlighting the immense demand for organs required to save lives. Approximately 150 doctors and staff along with 20 locals registered their details for organ donation. 

