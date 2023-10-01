KCR will surpass guru NTR, be hat-trick CM: KTR

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao brought pride to the Telugu people, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is making the entire nation look at Telangana with astonishment, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He predicted that KCR would become

the first hat-trick chief minister of South India.

He was speaking after unveiling an NTR statue, inaugurating projects, and laying foundation stones for works in Khammam and Palair Assembly segments on Saturday. The industries minister said that KCR entered politics after being inspired by the late NTR, but anticipated that he would surpass the latter by becoming a ‘hat-trick CM’.

“NTR was a great actor and a leader, but could not become a hat-trick CM. His shishya, KCR, will become a hat-trick CM with all the love and support from people and blessings of NT Rama Rao,” he commented.

NTR is Krishna and Rama to us, says KTR

Saying that there was some power attached to the name ‘Taraka Rama’, which he shares with the former CM, the minister said, “We don’t know what Lords Rama or Krishna are like. He (NTR) is Rama and Krishna to us.” Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy accompanied him.

Addressing the public meeting in Khammam, he termed the Congress a sinking ship and alleged that the party leaders were trying to fool the voters with impractical guarantees even when they were not sure if they would secure a ticket to contest the polls. Rama Rao said if the grand old party is given a chance to govern, three things would happen for the guarantee: threehour power supply in a day, change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in the State. “Congress is functioning under three commands: low command in Telangana, new command in Bengaluru and high command in New Delhi.

They don’t have any coordination amongst themselves,” he added. The public should remember that the Congress failed to deliver on its promises despite having ruled the region for decades, he commented. Additionally, Rama Rao said that the grand old party was using large sums of money to influence voters in Telangana. “Voters should think wisely in the upcoming polls to make KCR a hat-trick CM and Ajay Kumar a hat-trick MLA,” he appealed. Later, at the public meeting in Sattupalli, he criticised former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who recently joined the Congress.

“KCR gave him the opportunity to serve as a minister, but he betrayed the party,” he added. Rama Rao listed the development works carried out by the State government in the recent past and added that more projects await the residents if they choose to support the BRS again.

KHAMMAM: While former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao brought pride to the Telugu people, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is making the entire nation look at Telangana with astonishment, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He predicted that KCR would become the first hat-trick chief minister of South India. He was speaking after unveiling an NTR statue, inaugurating projects, and laying foundation stones for works in Khammam and Palair Assembly segments on Saturday. The industries minister said that KCR entered politics after being inspired by the late NTR, but anticipated that he would surpass the latter by becoming a ‘hat-trick CM’. “NTR was a great actor and a leader, but could not become a hat-trick CM. His shishya, KCR, will become a hat-trick CM with all the love and support from people and blessings of NT Rama Rao,” he commented.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NTR is Krishna and Rama to us, says KTR Saying that there was some power attached to the name ‘Taraka Rama’, which he shares with the former CM, the minister said, “We don’t know what Lords Rama or Krishna are like. He (NTR) is Rama and Krishna to us.” Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy accompanied him. Addressing the public meeting in Khammam, he termed the Congress a sinking ship and alleged that the party leaders were trying to fool the voters with impractical guarantees even when they were not sure if they would secure a ticket to contest the polls. Rama Rao said if the grand old party is given a chance to govern, three things would happen for the guarantee: threehour power supply in a day, change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in the State. “Congress is functioning under three commands: low command in Telangana, new command in Bengaluru and high command in New Delhi. They don’t have any coordination amongst themselves,” he added. The public should remember that the Congress failed to deliver on its promises despite having ruled the region for decades, he commented. Additionally, Rama Rao said that the grand old party was using large sums of money to influence voters in Telangana. “Voters should think wisely in the upcoming polls to make KCR a hat-trick CM and Ajay Kumar a hat-trick MLA,” he appealed. Later, at the public meeting in Sattupalli, he criticised former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who recently joined the Congress. “KCR gave him the opportunity to serve as a minister, but he betrayed the party,” he added. Rama Rao listed the development works carried out by the State government in the recent past and added that more projects await the residents if they choose to support the BRS again.