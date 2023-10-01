KNRUHS cancels admission of seven Andhra Pradesh students who submitted fake certificates

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) on Friday evening cancelled the admission of seven students from Andhra Pradesh to the first-year MBBS and BDS courses. The students submitted fake nativity certificates to secure admission to the courses. The incident came to light when the Mattewada police registered a case and investigated the fraud.

According to Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan, based on a complaint lodged by KNRUHS registrar Dr S Sandhya, the Mattewada police registered a case against the consultancy firm operator, Kamireddy Nageshwar Rao, under Sections 406, 417, 420, 468, and 471 of IPC for facilitating the admission of the students.

The seven students from Andhra Pradesh -- Populu Subramanyasai Teja, Vanipenta Sai Preethika Reddy, Tammineni Vishnuteja Reddy, Tanniru Sanjay, Arikatla Hanuman Reddy, Tekulapally Mahesh and Garle Bhargav Dharmateja Yashwanth Naidu, were approached by consultancy firm operator Nageshwar Rao offering to help them secure MBBS and BDS admission for the 2023-24 academic year.

Students who have studied from Class VI to Class IX in Telangana are treated as local candidates. Using this provision, the students produced certificates claiming they studied from Class VI to Class IX in Telangana and from Class X to Intermediate in AP.

This raised suspicion of the KNRUHS authorities who called the seven students for verification of their original certificates. However, the students expressed their inability to turn up for verification, claiming that the certificates were with the consultancy firm.

When the KNRUHS authorities warned of stringent action if they did not submit their original certificates for verification, the students spilled the beans. Following their confession, the university registrar lodged a complaint with the police and cancelled the admission of the seven students.

Two police teams went to Vijayawada and conducted inquiry into the false claims of the students.

The police treated the students as victims and arrested consultancy firm owner Nageshwar Rao, said ACP Bonala Kishan.

