KTR and Harish: Different approaches to the same goal

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections on the horizon, key leaders of the ruling BRS — ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao — have taken up the campaigning duties to ensure that the pink party secures a hat-trick win and continues in power for another term. These leaders are travelling across the State to apprise people of the Telangana government’s achievements and raise the morale of second-rung leaders and workers ahead of the tiring campaign.

Harish and Rama Rao have embarked on a 15-day tour to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects, apart from addressing public meetings in key constituencies. Both of them are sparing no expense and are even taking helicopter rides to cover three to four segments in record time. With the BRS yet to align itself with either the NDA or INDIA bloc, party leaders are also quick to dish out criticism against the BJP and Congress.

The finance and health minister covered four segments in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, apart from taking part in his usual programmes, on Friday. On Saturday, Harish took part in about 10 programmes in Siddipet, his native constituency.

Meanwhile, the BRS working president unveiled several development projects in the Khammam, Bhadrachalam and Sattupalli segments on Saturday.

Both leaders attacked the Congress claiming that it made ‘false promises’ to lure voters and asserted that the BRS was going to emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Additionally, they alleged that the Congress had implemented the ‘K-Tax’ in Karnataka to fund its poll programmes in Telangana.

With pink party surveys indicating that Congress has an edge in the erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts, both ministers are trying to unveil key projects apart from boosting the morale of party leaders and cadre. With over 100 seats in the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the BRS aims to improve on its previous poll outing and consolidate its position in the State.

This is Rama Rao’s first Assembly election campaign after assuming charge as the BRS working president in 2018. Experts point out that it is the first time that the party will be tested after revealing its ‘national’ ambitions and the elections will prove significant in deciphering the kind of support the ruling party still has in the State. The elections are also important for Harish as the party looks to assume power for the third consecutive time. Known as the troubleshooter in KCR’s team, Harish has garnered appreciation for his ability to quell dissidence among leaders and target the opposition to land in the good books of voters. Understandably, over the last two months, both these leaders have taken every opportunity to criticise their rival parties.

As per the directive of the party supremo, Rama Rao and Harish are visiting specific segments to gauge the politics on the ground and consolidate the BRS’s position against the Congress and BJP by implementing corrective measures to ensure that the party wins key seats. A similar kind of strategy was employed by the pink party in the last elections.

Party leaders are confident that Rama Rao and Harish touring key segments will give the BRS a much-needed boost and ensure its victory in polls.

NAIDU’S ARREST UNFORTUNATE: HARISH

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the arrest of former chief minister of undivided AP N Chandrababu Naidu was unfair and unfortunate. He expressed regret over the arrest of the 73-year-old by the AP government.

Speaking in Narmetta of Nanganur mandal, Harish said that Naidu gave priority to the IT sector when he was the chief minister and had recently praised the development in Telangana. “Naidu recently said that earlier, one acre of land in Andhra was worth five to 10 acres in Telangana, and he recently said that now, one acre of land in Telangana was worth 100 acres in Andhra,” Harish said.

