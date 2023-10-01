Home States Telangana

No chance of winning on BJP ticket: Somarapu

Published: 01st October 2023

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Stating that his defeat would be a certainty if he contests on a BJP ticket, former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana resigned from the saffron party and declared that he would contest as an independent candidate from Ramagundam Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. 

“There is no chance of my victory if I contest on a BJP ticket. With a heavy heart, I have decided to leave the party and I am tendering my resignation,” Satyanarayana said. 

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Vishwaguru”, the former MLA said that he was under immense pressure from his followers and colleagues to quit the BJP.  He said that what clinched his decision to quit the BJP was reports of a tacit understanding between the saffron party and the BRS. 

Satyanarayana had won as an independent candidate from Ramagundam Assembly constituency in 2009 and later joined the Congress. During the Telangana movement, he joined the BRS and was elected to the Assembly in 2014. 
 

