Rs 2 crore cash seized in ACB raid on tahsildar house in Telangana's Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested the Marriguda tahsildar after raiding his residence in Nalgonda district on Saturday and seized items worth Rs 4.56 crore, including `2.07 crore in cash. During the raid, ACB sleuths found a securely locked iron suitcase.

To gain access, they used a drilling machine and found bundles of cash concealed within. Officials said a disproportionate assets case was registered against Mahender Reddy under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ACB: Tahsildar made money via corrupt practices

Officials said they found that he acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. Visuals of the raids, conducted in the early hours of Saturday, show bundles of currency notes being seized. Additionally, there are suspicions that similar raids may have been conducted at the residences of Mahender Reddy’s relatives. In addition to this, immovable properties were also identified. The combined value of the confiscated cash and properties amounts to Rs 4,56,66,660. Consequently, Mahender Reddy was taken into custody.

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested the Marriguda tahsildar after raiding his residence in Nalgonda district on Saturday and seized items worth Rs 4.56 crore, including `2.07 crore in cash. During the raid, ACB sleuths found a securely locked iron suitcase. To gain access, they used a drilling machine and found bundles of cash concealed within. Officials said a disproportionate assets case was registered against Mahender Reddy under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. ACB: Tahsildar made money via corrupt practicesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said they found that he acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. Visuals of the raids, conducted in the early hours of Saturday, show bundles of currency notes being seized. Additionally, there are suspicions that similar raids may have been conducted at the residences of Mahender Reddy’s relatives. In addition to this, immovable properties were also identified. The combined value of the confiscated cash and properties amounts to Rs 4,56,66,660. Consequently, Mahender Reddy was taken into custody.