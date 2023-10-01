Telangana: Cadre fret as deadline set by YS Sharmila passes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the deadline set by YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila regarding a potential merger expiring on Saturday, leaders and activists of both parties are uncertain about what lies ahead.

The suspense has left YSRTP leaders worried about their future as Congress is yet to announce its decision. Sharmila had declared a week ago that if the Congress failed to make a decision, her party would contest all the 119 Assembly segments in the upcoming elections. The statement raised eyebrows, with party leaders worried about splitting of votes if Sharmila does decide to go it alone.

On the other hand, Telangana Congress leaders maintain that there has been no progress on the issue of the YSRTP merging with their party as the decision is for the party's high command to make. They said that they lack information about any potential merger or alliance with YSRTP.

However, speculations have emerged that political strategist Sunil Kanugolu held discussions with Sharmila regarding the merger.

Sources said that the AICC is likely to invite Sharmila to Delhi within the next four or five days to formalise the merger and make an official announcement in the presence of former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They said that both parties are eager to conclude the merger process promptly to avoid complications on the ground.

