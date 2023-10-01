Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress caught in caste, community conundrum

Party insiders suggest that the Congress is likely to allocate 25 to 28 tickets to BC candidates. This move is aimed at countering the claim of the ruling BRS that it is BC-friendly.

Published: 01st October 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw near, the tension among Telangana Congress leaders is increasing as they wait for clarity regarding the allocation of tickets. Dissident and Backward Classes (BC) leaders, who are anxious about the party’s leadership decisions, remain on the edge regarding the allocation of 34 tickets. Failure to accommodate these leaders could prove detrimental to the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

According to Congress sources, AICC leaders have not responded favourably to the concerns raised by BC leaders and cautioned them against making any public statements against the State unit leadership, further intensifying the tension.

Sources said the TPCC, keen on securing power in the State, is focusing on the winnability of candidates in key constituencies, rather than caste and community factors, which could mean that some BC leaders could miss out on tickets.

Party insiders suggest that the Congress is likely to allocate 25 to 28 tickets to BC candidates. This move is aimed at countering the claim of the ruling BRS that it is BC-friendly.

Efforts by some party leaders to push for the allocation of 34 tickets to the BC community, following a Political Affairs Committee resolution, have faced resistance from the party’s high command, who argue that such a move would not be feasible.

Recent entrants to the party have also disrupted the aspirations of BC leaders in certain Assembly segments. Additionally, State leaders from the BC community are vying for tickets under the BC quota, further complicating matters for younger BC leaders who have devoted a decade to the party.

Additionally, the party’s willingness to welcome more “parachute” leaders has triggered dissatisfaction among dissident leaders and BC leaders who fear that the new entrants would hinder their chances of securing tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in some Assembly segments, BC leaders are contemplating contesting with alternative party symbols. This has led to anxiety levels within the State leadership rising as history shows that even ‘weak’ rebel candidates can make a difference of anything between 5,000 to 10,000 votes. Such contests could split votes and pose a major challenge to the party’s quest to secure a majority of seats and form the government.

