Telangana: Lake Front Park on PVNR Marg to open, Rs 11,000 for small get-togethers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Lake Front Park on the PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be opened to visitors from October 1. The park, with two scenic viewpoints overseeing Hussainsagar, will be open from 5 am to 11 pm. The timings of walkers are fixed from 5 am to 9 am.

Morning walkers will use this facility by paying Rs 100 per month. The entry fee will be Rs 10 for children and Rs 50 for adults. The public can avail of the facility of organising family events such as small get-togethers, birthdays, cultural events etc at Rs 11,000 excluding taxes for one day limited to 100 members gathering on prior booking. The park is a new visitor centre for the general public and tourists as well. The park has unique features such as a boardwalk and is destined to be a recreational spot to the public in the heart of Hyderabad.

The park is spread over 10 acres and is built at a cost of Rs 26.65 crore, it has four walkways measuring 110m in length along with one other 690m wave-like ramp.

The HMDA developed the park with a promenade area, and different kinds of plants with QR codes that provide information on the species. Making the night view a visual treat, providing ample space for walkers, there is also a Panchatatva path, along with gazebos and benches to rest. Food outlets are also available from timings 9 am to 11 pm.

HYDERABAD: The Lake Front Park on the PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be opened to visitors from October 1. The park, with two scenic viewpoints overseeing Hussainsagar, will be open from 5 am to 11 pm. The timings of walkers are fixed from 5 am to 9 am. Morning walkers will use this facility by paying Rs 100 per month. The entry fee will be Rs 10 for children and Rs 50 for adults. The public can avail of the facility of organising family events such as small get-togethers, birthdays, cultural events etc at Rs 11,000 excluding taxes for one day limited to 100 members gathering on prior booking. The park is a new visitor centre for the general public and tourists as well. The park has unique features such as a boardwalk and is destined to be a recreational spot to the public in the heart of Hyderabad. The park is spread over 10 acres and is built at a cost of Rs 26.65 crore, it has four walkways measuring 110m in length along with one other 690m wave-like ramp. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The HMDA developed the park with a promenade area, and different kinds of plants with QR codes that provide information on the species. Making the night view a visual treat, providing ample space for walkers, there is also a Panchatatva path, along with gazebos and benches to rest. Food outlets are also available from timings 9 am to 11 pm.