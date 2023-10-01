The people of Telangana don't want a corrupt government: PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his sharpest criticism against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused it of making black money out of schemes meant for the farmers' schemes, and perpetrating corruption in the irrigation projects.

Addressing the "Palamuru Praja Garjana" public meeting held in Mahabubnagar on Sunday, he took a swipe at the BRS government by saying that only in Telangana, irrigation projects get inaugurated but water is not delivered to the farmers.

He was referring to the wet-run of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on September 16.

"The people of Telangana don't want a corrupt government. They want an honest government which doesn't give false assurances, but one which implements those promises on the ground," he said.

He said that "the progress of Telangana has been stalled by two parties (BRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), whose identity is corruption and commission, running their parties with the formula of party of the family, by the family and to the family"

Without naming the BRS explicitly, PM Modi said that the two parties were made private limited companies, with the family members of the ruling family being the president, CEO, director, treasurer, general manager, shift manager and the manager, using outsiders only as the support staff.

"Any decision of that party doesn't happen without the notice of the family. But the BJP's entire focus is on how to give your families a better life full of opportunities," PM Modi said.

He also said that the tribal university would have been established in Telangana by now, if not for the five-year-long delay done by the State government in acquiring land for the purpose.

Modi asserted that the women, youth and farmers trust the guarantees given by him, and that he has been delivering them.

The Prime Minister had entered the public meeting arena in an open-top SUV, with BJYM workers showering flowers on him.

