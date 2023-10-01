Will continue to empower women, asserts Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling that there were no women in the State Cabinet when she assumed office, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recalled that she administered the oath of office to two women as ministers.

Addressing a function organised to thank the Union government for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Tamilisai made it clear that she would persevere in her duties regardless of protocol.

“If someone throws stones at me, I would build a house with them; if someone attacks me with thorns, I would use the blood as ink to write my story,” the Governor said.

“This historic legislation secures 33% of seats in Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha for women, marking a new era in Indian politics,” the Governor said. She highlighted the Bill’s potential, not only in politics but also economically and socially, urging women to seize this unique opportunity to participate in politics and make their voices heard nationwide.

“Yes, I served as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, and that’s a part of my history. It’s a fact. However, my role has evolved. Addressing women, I want to convey that whether I receive protocol or not, I’m committed to my work. If you offer me a flower, I’ll accept it. If you turn your back on me, I’ll move forward even faster,” Tamilisai said.

She spoke of how the reservation system in the BJP motivated her and others to work harder and engage in politics. “When the party was under the leadership of the current Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, there was a 33% reservation for women in the party. Even today, they continue with this approach, appointing three women for every 10 positions, which they’ve enshrined in the party’s constitution. This led to a significant increase in the number of women joining the party. Reservation in the BJP has been a pillar of support, encouraging more women to participate,” Tamilisai said.

The Governor said that politics has historically been perceived as a male-dominated field, and when reservations are offered, it serves as a motivating force for women. “When the BJP introduced reservations for women, it instilled confidence in them to join, and those who did were truly competent,” she said.

