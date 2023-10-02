BJP should field Arya Vaisya candidate in Nizamabad Urban segment: K Kavitha

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Sunday said that the BJP should think of fielding an Arya Vaisya leader in the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency in upcoming elections because the segment is currently being represented by a BRS leader from the same community. Kavitha was addressing the gathering after taking part in the inauguration ceremony of the Arya Vaisya Bhavan Nizamabad town. The Bhavan was constructed in memory of Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Guptha's father Bigala Krishnamurthy. While the government allotted `1.50 crore for its construction, the MLA provided `75 lakh from his own pocket. She lauded Ganesh Guptha for the services he is rendering to the people of his constituency, including those from the Arya community. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP is planning to allot the Nizamabad Urban ticket to Dhanpal Suryanarayan Guptha, who also belongs to the Arya Vaisya community. Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan were present on the occasion. Saffron party may allot ticket Dhanpal Guptha It is learnt that the BJP is planning to allot the Nizamabad Urban ticket to Dhanpal Suryanarayan Guptha, who belongs to the Arya Vaisya community.