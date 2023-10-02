BRS turned TSPSC into political rehabilitation camp, says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS government turned the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) into a “political rehabilitation camp”. The Congress leader was speaking during a round table conference on the TSPSC paper leak scandal organised in view of the recent High Court verdict, scrapping Group 1 preliminary examination. The conference, which was also attended by BSP State President RS Praveen Kumar and TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, resolved to organise a massive rasta roko on October 14 on all roads in the districts leading to Hyderabad.

“Everyone thinks that the removal of current TSPSC chief and board members would bring a positive change. But, it won’t. The ultimate solution is the removal of the KCR government. We, the people of Telangana, achieved a separate State, but we failed to elect a good leader and it is high time for the unemployed youth to introspect” Revanth said. He also said that he will participate in the rasta roko on the Bengaluru highway at Shadnagar on October 14.

KCR still operates like ‘Dubai agent’: TJS chief

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prof Kodandaram said that the former worked as “Dubai agent” in the past, and there is not even an iota of transformation even after so many years. Stating that recruitment notifications before elections and court cases after the polls have become the norm in the State, he alleged that the chief minister is viewing the TSPSC as a “profit-making entity”.

“Employment provision is a social responsibility. It is the path for social justice as employment has the potential to transform the quality of people’s lives,” he said. Alleging that the government has been interfering in the day-to-day activities of TSPSC, Praveen Kumar sought to know why the chief minister is not responding and not conducting a review meeting even after 16 exam papers were leaked. “TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and the members should resign if they have any moral responsibility,” he said.

‘KLIS, TSPSC, Singareni are ATMs for KCR, KTR, Kavitha’

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has become an ATM for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Similarly, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Singareni have become ATMs for IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MCL K Kavitha.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BRS government turned the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) into a “political rehabilitation camp”. The Congress leader was speaking during a round table conference on the TSPSC paper leak scandal organised in view of the recent High Court verdict, scrapping Group 1 preliminary examination. The conference, which was also attended by BSP State President RS Praveen Kumar and TJS chief Prof Kodandaram, resolved to organise a massive rasta roko on October 14 on all roads in the districts leading to Hyderabad. “Everyone thinks that the removal of current TSPSC chief and board members would bring a positive change. But, it won’t. The ultimate solution is the removal of the KCR government. We, the people of Telangana, achieved a separate State, but we failed to elect a good leader and it is high time for the unemployed youth to introspect” Revanth said. He also said that he will participate in the rasta roko on the Bengaluru highway at Shadnagar on October 14. KCR still operates like ‘Dubai agent’: TJS chiefgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prof Kodandaram said that the former worked as “Dubai agent” in the past, and there is not even an iota of transformation even after so many years. Stating that recruitment notifications before elections and court cases after the polls have become the norm in the State, he alleged that the chief minister is viewing the TSPSC as a “profit-making entity”. “Employment provision is a social responsibility. It is the path for social justice as employment has the potential to transform the quality of people’s lives,” he said. Alleging that the government has been interfering in the day-to-day activities of TSPSC, Praveen Kumar sought to know why the chief minister is not responding and not conducting a review meeting even after 16 exam papers were leaked. “TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and the members should resign if they have any moral responsibility,” he said. ‘KLIS, TSPSC, Singareni are ATMs for KCR, KTR, Kavitha’ TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has become an ATM for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Similarly, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Singareni have become ATMs for IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MCL K Kavitha.