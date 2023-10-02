International day of older persons observed at Nischinta Foundation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nischinta Foundation, Hyderabad with the Lions Club of Hyderabad celebrated International Day of Older Persons 2023 at Ruki Dayal Chimnani Old Aged Home in Jeedimetla on Sunday. The theme for the event was ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’.

The Foundation shared plans to establish ‘Elders Centres’ with the concept of ‘Elders for Elders’, where active elders help dependent ones. It also plans to establish an ‘Elders village’ in two acres of land outside Hyderabad in natural surroundings. It is a “worry-free”, serene, calm, and self-sufficient haven for elders with suitable amenities, the Foundation added.

According to Nischinta, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) says that the population under the age of 15 has declined by 2% and the population over the age of 60 has increased from 10% to 12%. With the declining fertility and the increase in life expectancy, the number of older persons in the population is expected to increase by more than double from 10 crore in 2011 to 23 crore in 2036.

HYDERABAD: Nischinta Foundation, Hyderabad with the Lions Club of Hyderabad celebrated International Day of Older Persons 2023 at Ruki Dayal Chimnani Old Aged Home in Jeedimetla on Sunday. The theme for the event was ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’. The Foundation shared plans to establish ‘Elders Centres’ with the concept of ‘Elders for Elders’, where active elders help dependent ones. It also plans to establish an ‘Elders village’ in two acres of land outside Hyderabad in natural surroundings. It is a “worry-free”, serene, calm, and self-sufficient haven for elders with suitable amenities, the Foundation added. According to Nischinta, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) says that the population under the age of 15 has declined by 2% and the population over the age of 60 has increased from 10% to 12%. With the declining fertility and the increase in life expectancy, the number of older persons in the population is expected to increase by more than double from 10 crore in 2011 to 23 crore in 2036.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });