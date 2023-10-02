Lite byte: BC leaders for ouster of Uttam from panels

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

BC leaders for ouster of Uttam from panels The much-publicised visit of prominent BC leaders in the Telangana Congress to Delhi to mount pressure on the AICC to allot 34 Assembly tickets to their community also had another lesser-known agenda. The BC leaders met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, demanding the removal of MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy as a member of the Central Election Committee and the State Steering Committee of the party. They accused Uttam of visiting Kerala to meet Screening Committee chairman K Muralidharan as well as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar to lobby for party tickets for his close associates. The BC leaders reportedly also requested Venugopal to appoint former minister Ali Shabbir and former MP Suresh Shetkhar to the Screening Committee. BJP leader eyes Cong ticket in LB Nagar constituencygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A former MP and BJP senior leader is using good offices of a prominent Telangana Congress personality to secure a ticket to contest from the LB Nagar Assembly constituency. This is in spite of senior BC leader Madhu Yaskhi already applying for the LB Nagar ticket. The BJP leader with contacts with the AICC, CWC members and former chief ministers is lobbying for the seat leading to friction between two leaders.