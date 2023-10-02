Home States Telangana

MLC Kasireddy resigns from BRS, may join Congress

Later in the day, the MLC met TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at latter’s residence along with Nagarkurnool ZP vice chairman T Balaji Singh.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy on Sunday resigned his primary membership stating that the aspirations of the formation of separate statehood have not been met. Later in the day, the MLC met TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence along with Nagarkurnool ZP vice chairman T Balaji Singh.

In a letter addressed to BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “Sonia Gandhi has announced six guarantees during Vijaya Bheri public meeting. I firmly believe that with these guarantees, the aspirations of Telangana would be fulfilled. Therefore, I am joining the Congress taking a call from Sonia ji and hereby resigning to the membership of the BRS,” It is learnt that the Congress is likely to field Narayana Reddy in Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency, which was previously unsuccessfully contested by Vamshi Chand Reddy.

Medak DCC chief quits Congress

Meanwhile, Medak District Congress Committee chief K Thirupathi Reddy resigned from the party. His resignation comes after the party is believed to have decided to give the Medak ticket to Mynampally Rohit.

MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy statehood BRS KCR congress

