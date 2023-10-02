Modi announces Turmeric Board, tribal varsity for Telangana

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Providing a boost to the morale of BJP leaders and cadre ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of the National Turmeric Board (NTB) and Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore during his visit to Mahbubnagar on Sunday.

During the visit, Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 13,500 crore. “India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, awareness on the uses of turmeric has risen, along with its global demand,” he stated, emphasising the importance of streamlining the supply chain from production to research to benefit farmers in Telangana and across the country.

He expressed confidence that the HPCL-Hassan-Cherlapally LPG pipeline project, being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,170 crore, will ensure energy security in the region. Highlighting the significance of the 425-km-long multi-product pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad, to be set up at an investment of Rs 1,940 crore, Modi said that the project is expected to generate numerous direct and indirect job opportunities.He said the Nagpur-Vijayawada economic corridor will facilitate easier transportation and trade between Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

“By connecting East-West ports and providing seamless access to sea ports for exports, the people of Telangana will dominate the global market,” Modi asserted.Later, addressing the ‘Palamuru Praja Garjana’ public meeting at Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar, he accused the BRS leaders of misappropriating funds allocated for farmer-centric initiatives and resorting to corruption in irrigation projects.

He alleged that Telangana was the only State where irrigation projects were inaugurated without supplying water to farmers, apparently alluding to the recent wet-run of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 16. “The people of Telangana don’t want a corrupt government. They want an honest government which doesn’t give false assurances, but one which keeps the promises,” he said.

In an oblique reference to the BRS and AIMIM, the prime minister alleged that the progress of Telangana was hindered by the two parties. “They are known for corruption and commission raj and run their parties with the ‘party of the family, by the family and for the family’ formula,” he said.

While not explicitly naming the BRS and MIM, Modi likened these parties to private limited companies, with family members of the ruling family holding key positions, such as president, CEO, director, treasurer, general manager, shift manager and manager, while utilising outsiders in supporting roles.

“In those parties, every decision requires the approval of the family. However, the BJP’s primary goal is to improve the lives of your families and create ample opportunities for you,” he said. He also noted the delay in establishing the tribal university in Telangana, attributing it to the State government’s five-year-long delay in acquiring land for the purpose.

Modi underlined the trust that women, youth and farmers have in the guarantees he provides and his track record of delivering them. Modi made a grand entrance at the public meeting, arriving in an open-top SUV while BJYM workers showered him with flowers.

