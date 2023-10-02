People seeking change at Centre, not in TS: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a new twist to the acronym ‘NaMo’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said it means “Namminchi Mosam cheyadam” (win one’s trust only to deceive them). Taking to X platform after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Delhi after addressing a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, the BRS leader countered the PM’s statement that the people of Telangana are seeking a change.

“The people are not for a change in Telangana. The people of the country are for a change in the country,” Rama Rao said.“The steering of BRS is in the hands of KCR. The steering of BJP is in the hands of Adani,” he added.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao

lays the foundation stone for oil

palm factory at Mandamarry in

Chennur constituency

Comparing Kisan Samman Nidhi with Rythu Bandhu, Rama Rao said that so far the State government deposited Rs 72,000 crore into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers. “It is a million-dollar joke that PM said that crop loan waiver was not completed in the State. The BRS government waived crop loans twice in the State, which no other State did in the country,” he said. The Modi government, on the other hand, waived loans of corporate friends to the tune of Rs 14.5 lakh crore, he alleged.

“The State witnessed a massive revolution in the irrigation sector. But Modi says that not even a drop of water was provided to agriculture by the BRS government. His allegations are totally false,” he said. Responding to Modi’s family rule jibe, Rama Rao said: “Yes, BRS is a family party. All the four crore people of the State are our family members. Our family head is KCR,” he said.

Tribal varsity assurance given under APRA: Harish

Meanwhile, Finance and Health T Harish Rao recalled that the establishment of a tribal university announced by the prime minister was an assurance given under the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014.

“The BJP government at the Centre obstructed the construction of tribal universities in the last nine years. What the Prime Minister said in Mahbubnagar was an utter lie,” he said at a meeting in Nagarkurnool.

Modi announced the tribal university keeping the forthcoming elections in mind, he said and recalled that the assurances like Bayyaram steel factory, railway coach factory and others given in AP Reorganisation Act had not been implemented so far. The minister also laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Kalwakurthy.

