PM Modi flags off new train between Krishna-Kacheguda railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dedicating the new railway line between Jaklair and Krishna (part of the Mahbubnagar -Munirabad section) to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural train service between Krishna railway station and Kacheguda via video conference from Mahbubnagar on Sunday. Built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, the new line brings areas of the Narayanpet district onto the railway map for the first time.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister expressed happiness in laying the foundation stone for rail and road connectivity projects stating that it will transform lives in the region. He emphasised the importance of rail and road connectivity for a land-locked State like Telangana for transporting goods to the ports. The railway line being built between Jaklair and Krishna section will also be very important for the people here, he added. He said that many major economic corridors of the country are passing through Telangana. According to the prime minister, they will act as a medium to connect the State with the eastern and western coast.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP State president, said that with PM Narendra Modi at the helm, India is making strides in development and moving forward. He said the developmental projects that have been launched will improve the road and rail connectivity of Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts. Out of the 34 Vande Bharat trains that were recently flagged off, three were allocated to Telangana, he informed.

Additionally, the new train service between Kachedguda and Raichur will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts with Raichur district in Karnataka. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other officials attended the event.

