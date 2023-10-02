Telangana: Modi’s promises a shot in the arm for BJP leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sops announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Telangana are likely to boost the morale of the BJP leaders and cadre, and help them strengthen the saffron party in the State in this election year.However, how the leaders embrace the development schemes remains to be seen as it will present a major challenge to the State leadership.

One of the major takeaways from Modi’s Sunday visit to Mahbubnagar is the announcement of establishment of a turmeric board, which is being credited to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind. It may be mentioned here that Arvind had promised that the turmeric board would be set up in Nizamabad during his tenure.

Though the establishment of a tribal university, announced by Modi, was an assurance given under the AP Reorganisation Act, it brought relief to the State BJP leaders, who have been finding it difficult to counter accusations being hurled at them by the BRS and Congress with regard to “unfulfilled” promises of the saffron party.

Some of the leaders have not been fully focusing on their respective segments, creating some kind of tension among the cadre in this election year. But now that Modi’s visit has boosted their morale, they are likely to work with more vigour and tour their constituencies to propagate Modi’s and BJP’s development agenda.

While Modi’s tour and his promises have come as a shot in the arm for the leaders and cadre, who have been loyal to the party for many years, the leaders who are contemplating joining the saffron party remain uncertain.

On the other hand, the dissident leaders, who remained inactive in the last few months, are now in a dilemma on whether to leave the party or stay loyal to it. Meanwhile, the loyal leaders are now expecting more such promises from the prime minister when he visits Nizamabad on Tuesday.

To impact LS polls

The leaders, who are hoping to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, are also delighted by Modi’s announcements. They believe that these promises will have a positive impact on their party’s fortunes in the upcoming General Elections. Meanwhile, the cadre is of the opinion that there is a need for the party to reach out to the people across the State and to generate wide publicity for the promises made by the PM.

