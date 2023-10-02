Telangana Congress adopts Karnataka model to shuffle candidates

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move primarily based on survey reports and aimed at bolstering the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, the Congress high command is reportedly preparing to relocate several prominent leaders from their current constituencies to places where a lack of strong leadership was identified. This is based on the recommendations by the party’s poll strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, who previously orchestrated a similar strategy that culminated in a victory for the grand old party during the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Surveys by Kanugolu’s team show that Congress faces an uphill battle in several segments. To overcome this, the party is looking to send some senior leaders to different constituencies. According to sources, Kichannagari Laxma Reddy, who is looking to secure a ticket from the Medchal constituency, is currently being considered for a shift to the Tandur Assembly constituency. Similarly, Erra Shekar, an aspiring candidate for the Jadcherla constituency, may be redirected to the Narayanpet Assembly constituency.

Analysts said that the need for such strategic relocations became inevitable for the party following the defection of MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy to rule BRS after the 2018 Assembly elections, leaving a leadership vacuum in the Tandur Assembly constituency. The Congress had initially pinned its hopes on BRS leader and minister Patnam Mahender Reddy joining the party. However, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ensured that the Congress’s attempts to poach their leader were thwarted.

With limited alternatives at their disposal, the Congress leadership is now contemplating the transfer of Kichannagari Laxma Reddy to Tandur, where his leadership could prove crucial to the grand old party’s plans to wrest power back from the ruling BRS.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior leader said he was surprised upon discovering Laxma Reddy’s name conspicuously absent from the Medchal Assembly constituency. Upon scrutinising the entire list, the leader ascertained that Laxma Reddy had been assigned to the Tandur segment.

In a related development, sources said former Balkonda MLA Eravathri Anil Kumar is also under consideration for a potential shift to represent the Nizamabad Urban constituency. It remains to be seen how the party leadership, which is considering the relocation of senior leaders, would respond to the proposals.

