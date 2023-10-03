BJP did nothing for Telangana, broke trust of Dubbaka people, alleges Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Alleging that the Congress and BJP did nothing for Telangana and its people, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao taking oath as the chief minister for a third consecutive time is a foregone conclusion.

The minister unveiled the statue of former Dubbaka MLA late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy at the constituency headquarters on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said: “The BJP did nothing for the State. People believed the words of BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao and elected him in the Dubbaka byelection after the sudden demise of Ramalinga Reddy but he did nothing for the people of the constituency. All that Raghunandan did was inaugurate the works that were started by Ramalinga Reddy.”

“Ahead of elections, sarees and umbrellas are being distributed to woo voters here. But people of Dubbaka will definitely teach a befitting lesson to Raghunandan Rao,” he said. Referring to the six guarantees announced by the Congress, he said: “No matter how many assurances the Congress gives, people are not going to trust its leaders.”

Recalling the services Ramalinga Reddy rendered for the people of Dubbaka, Harish Rao said that his family members will get political opportunities in the coming days.

Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, who is also the BRS candidate in Dubbaka in the upcoming Assembly elections, was present on the occasion.

