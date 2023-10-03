Hyderabad’s homeless require more shelters

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” famously advised Mahatma Gandhi. In keeping with this philosophy and to gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the homeless population, the Campaign for Citizens Shelters Network (C4CS) organised ‘Under the Stars’ on the nights of October 1 and 2. During this, citizens were invited to join hands with members of various social campaigns to spend time with homeless individuals. Together, they dined and shared their time with the homeless at Nampally Metro Station, coinciding with the eve of Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

In the city, there exists a pressing need for 150 shelters to accommodate the homeless, but regrettably, only 12 such shelters are currently available. Among these, only three are designated for women, leaving nine for men. This disparity underscores the acute shortage of safe and secure shelter options for homeless individuals, particularly those who work during the day and have no place to call home at night, the organisers said.

A man sleeping near the Nampally Metro Station

| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

This dire situation is particularly pronounced in Nampally and Secunderabad, where a significant number of homeless people have been residing for years without adequate shelter. Sayed Feroz, convenor of the Narasraya Shramil Sanghatana (NSS), said, “Recently, a women’s shelter in Buddhanagar was closed as the building has been allocated to a police station. We are hopeful that it will be reopened soon.”

Homeless unjustly termed lazy buggers, says activist

C4CS is a consortium of non-governmental organisations responsible for overseeing 12 shelters within the city. The costs associated with shelter construction, electricity and water expenses are funded by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Additionally, each shelter is allocated a monthly budget of Rs 21,500, covering salaries, including Rs 3,500 for the caretaker and Rs 5,000 for the Manager, as well as other related expenses.

“The shelters are not conveniently located near labour hubs or areas frequented by homeless people. In Secunderabad, where approximately 5,000 homeless people are located, the nearest shelter is in Begumpet, necessitating additional expenses for those seeking refuge,” said Feroz.

“For homeless women, the situation becomes even more precarious, as we cannot predict what they may encounter during the night,” he added.

“The people living on the streets are often the unsung heroes who tirelessly contribute to the functioning of our city. Unfortunately, they are often unjustly vilified as ‘lazy buggers’ or become the first suspects in crimes occurring in the areas they frequent. Society tends to ostracise them, seeing them as ‘dirty, shabby and dishevelled’, and unable to afford basic amenities like a daily bath or clean clothes,” he said.

The event was organised with the intent of dispelling misconceptions about homeless people, the most prevalent one being the assumption that they are beggars. In reality, many of them are orphaned, facing financial hardships or migrating from other cities or States in pursuit of livelihood opportunities.

Madhu Babu, who previously lived on the streets in Punjagutta, shared his personal experience. Originally from Warangal, he had come to the city in search of employment. After spending eight months homeless and sustaining a leg injury in an accident, with no one to care for him, he decided to seek refuge in a shelter.

Following the event, approximately seven people expressed their interest in seeking shelter, underscoring the pressing need for more shelter facilities in their respective areas.

