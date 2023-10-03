KTR calls out Modi for ‘false’ claim on loan waiver

By Express News Service

SURYAPET/NALGONDA: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a “false” statement on farm loan waivers in Telangana during a public meeting he addressed in Mahbubnagar on Sunday.

Rama Rao, along with State Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, participated in the Pragathi Nivedana meetings after laying foundation stones and inaugurating various development works in Suryapet and Nalgonda on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The prime minister gave a false statement on loan waiver. Modi claimed that the Telangana farmers were resorting to suicides because KCR did not waive loans. But he doesn’t know that the Stage government waived loans in two installments to the tune of Rs 37,500 crore.”

Accusing the BJP of creating differences between Hindus and Muslims, and treating Muslims as second-class citizens, Rama Rao said: “They are disciples of Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi. We are the followers of Gandhi.”

Targeting the Congress, he said: “It is a party with guarantees that have no warranty. People should not believe those who sell MLA tickets. If the Congress is voted to power, its leaders will ensure that the 4,000 ultra mega power project being built in Damaracharla is closed. They will provide only three-hour power supply for the agriculture sector. There will be five CMs in five years.”

‘Support Jagdish, Bhupal’

He urged the people to elect Jagadish Reddy as an MLA with a majority of 50,000 votes so that the development works are carried out uninterrupted in Suryapet constituency. Stating that a IT Hub was built in Nalgonda with the latest facilities, he said local MLA Bhupal Reddy has done a “great job” in Nalgonda city and appealed to the people to support him in the upcoming elections.

SURYAPET/NALGONDA: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a “false” statement on farm loan waivers in Telangana during a public meeting he addressed in Mahbubnagar on Sunday. Rama Rao, along with State Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, participated in the Pragathi Nivedana meetings after laying foundation stones and inaugurating various development works in Suryapet and Nalgonda on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The prime minister gave a false statement on loan waiver. Modi claimed that the Telangana farmers were resorting to suicides because KCR did not waive loans. But he doesn’t know that the Stage government waived loans in two installments to the tune of Rs 37,500 crore.” Accusing the BJP of creating differences between Hindus and Muslims, and treating Muslims as second-class citizens, Rama Rao said: “They are disciples of Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi. We are the followers of Gandhi.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Targeting the Congress, he said: “It is a party with guarantees that have no warranty. People should not believe those who sell MLA tickets. If the Congress is voted to power, its leaders will ensure that the 4,000 ultra mega power project being built in Damaracharla is closed. They will provide only three-hour power supply for the agriculture sector. There will be five CMs in five years.” ‘Support Jagdish, Bhupal’ He urged the people to elect Jagadish Reddy as an MLA with a majority of 50,000 votes so that the development works are carried out uninterrupted in Suryapet constituency. Stating that a IT Hub was built in Nalgonda with the latest facilities, he said local MLA Bhupal Reddy has done a “great job” in Nalgonda city and appealed to the people to support him in the upcoming elections.