Malkajgiri district Congress committee chief quits, says no justice for BCs in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of Assembly elections, Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nandikanti Sridhar, a BC community leader, resigned from his primary membership and post in the party on Monday. He is the second DCC president to resign in two days after Medak DCC chief K Thirupathi Reddy quit citing the tickets to MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his 25-year-old son Rohith, reportedly from Malkajgiri and Medak segments.

Nandikanti Sridhar

While Sridhar said BCs wouldn’t get justice in the Congress, Thirupathi Reddy accused the party of ill-treatment to the loyal leaders. In their resignation letters, the leaders stressed that Mynampally had foisted cases against them and Congress workers during his term as ruling party MLA.

Mynampally recently quit the BRS and joined the Congress after the pink party gave him one ticket for himself while ignoring Rohith. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had confirmed two tickets for the MLA and his son even before he had joined the party As Sridhar and Thirupathi Reddy were DCC presidents, the party cadre is likely to join them and support rival parties in the upcoming polls. On Sunday, Sridhar held a private meeting with hundreds of party workers. The exit of these two leaders puts a spotlight on the party giving tickets to parachute leaders and sidelining BC leaders.

In the resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sridhar said, “I have been told that Congress is considering giving tickets to newly joined leaders from BRS, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son. This is injustice. With utmost regret, I have learnt that BC community candidates will not get justice in Congress.” His resignation comes despite Rahul Gandhi promising an MLC post after the party comes to power.

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of Assembly elections, Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nandikanti Sridhar, a BC community leader, resigned from his primary membership and post in the party on Monday. He is the second DCC president to resign in two days after Medak DCC chief K Thirupathi Reddy quit citing the tickets to MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his 25-year-old son Rohith, reportedly from Malkajgiri and Medak segments. Nandikanti SridharWhile Sridhar said BCs wouldn’t get justice in the Congress, Thirupathi Reddy accused the party of ill-treatment to the loyal leaders. In their resignation letters, the leaders stressed that Mynampally had foisted cases against them and Congress workers during his term as ruling party MLA. Mynampally recently quit the BRS and joined the Congress after the pink party gave him one ticket for himself while ignoring Rohith. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had confirmed two tickets for the MLA and his son even before he had joined the party As Sridhar and Thirupathi Reddy were DCC presidents, the party cadre is likely to join them and support rival parties in the upcoming polls. On Sunday, Sridhar held a private meeting with hundreds of party workers. The exit of these two leaders puts a spotlight on the party giving tickets to parachute leaders and sidelining BC leaders. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sridhar said, “I have been told that Congress is considering giving tickets to newly joined leaders from BRS, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son. This is injustice. With utmost regret, I have learnt that BC community candidates will not get justice in Congress.” His resignation comes despite Rahul Gandhi promising an MLC post after the party comes to power.