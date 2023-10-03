Modi touring state at KCR’s request: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mahbubnagar visit as a disappointing one, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the former is touring the State at Chief Minister K Chief Minister Rao’s request.

Their primary objective is to spoil the Congress’ electoral prospects, especially in the districts which are the grand old party’s strongholds, by splitting the anti-incumbency votes, he claimed.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy pays floral

tributes to statue of Mahatma Gandhi on

his birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan

in Hyderabad on Monday

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the prime minister who “ridiculed” the very formation of Telangana State has “no moral right” to tour the State.

“It is unethical to hold a meeting with Modi, who has insulted the formation of Telangana in Parliament. BJP leaders Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna and Jithender Reddy should apologise,” he said.

Criticising the prime minister, Revanth said: “We have expected national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, reissuing ITIR project, the establishment of the Bayyaram steel factory, and other promises made under AP Reorganisation Act. None of these were mentioned in Modi’s speech. But the PM grandly announced the decision to set up the Turmeric Board and the Tribal University, which are assurances given under AP Reorganisation Act.”

Responding to the comments made by Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, questioning why the Congress was not implementing its six guarantees in States where it is in power, Revanth sought to remind them that “India is a union of States”, and every State have its own priorities.

He also challenged Rama Rao and Harish Rao for a debate on the development that took place during the Congress rule and BRS regime.

KCR’s freebies

Later during an informal chat with the newsmen, Revanth said that KCR was gearing up to announce freebies like six free gas cylinders, but the people will not believe him. “There is no more goodwill for KCR. What has he done in the last 10 years? Why another term?” he asked.

