On trail of Maoists, NIA raids 62 places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday apprehended Chandra Narasimhulu, the State Executive Committee member of Pragathiseela Karmika Samakya (PKS), during simultaneous raids across 62 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

During the coordinated operations as part of their ongoing investigation into the Munchingiputtu Maoist case, NIA sleuths reportedly seized a pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition from Narasimhulu’s residence in the Sri Sathya Sai district. Approximately Rs 13 lakh in cash was found at a location in the Kadapa district, along with Maoist literature and related documents from various other sites, the NIA said.

The raids, spanning 53 locations in Andhra Pradesh and nine in Telangana, targeted persons associated with various frontal organisations, including PKS, Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or Viplava Rachaitala Sangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL). All these organisations have been supporting the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit, the NIA alleged.

The arrest of Narasimhulu is expected to yield further information regarding the conspiracy and activities of these organisations in furthering the objectives of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

On November 23, 2020, Munchingiputtu police registered a case related to Maoist movements and Leftist literature transportation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh. Pangi Naganna, a TV journalist, was intercepted during this period, carrying Maoist literature, medical supplies, banners, electrical wires, batteries and pamphlets intended for Maoist cadres. His interrogation revealed that these items had been provided to Naganna by leaders of the frontal organisations, NIA said.

On May 21, 2021, the NIA filed charges against seven accused before a special court in Vijayawada. Five of these individuals were associated with frontal organisations, namely ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM, and PKM.

