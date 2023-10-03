Telangana: Traffic jam near Lulu Mall creates havoc, cops step in to bring order

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Traffic police swung into action on Monday, streamlining the seemingly never-ending jam that had been the story at Kukatpally and its arterial roads after people started flocking to the newly opened Lulu Mall. The KPHB traffic police, in collaboration with law and order police, enlisted the support of personnel from five other police stations to tackle the traffic havoc that had left commuters stranded for hours on the roads. Officers of DCP and ACP levels were on the ground to oversee the operations.

To find a permanent solution to the traffic woes, the traffic police placed cement bricks and barricades at strategic points, clearly indicating diversions. According to senior officers, revisions will be made as and when required, with the object being unhindered by traffic flow.

A similar chaotic situation was witnessed when the Lulu Group opened its mall in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021, leading to traffic spilling onto the national highway. A KPHB traffic police officer said that the primary reason for the traffic jam was the long weekend, which saw a surge in dense traffic from Thursday to Monday. Approximately 100 to 150 traffic inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables were deployed since Friday to address the situation, contrary to rumours that there was no police presence during the chaos.

Regular commuters and visitors to the newly opened Mall shared their negative experiences during the long weekend. B Kranthi Kiran, a regular commuter on the stretch, said that it took him an hour and a half to reach the entrance of the mall due to the traffic jam.

KPHB traffic police inspector Narasimha Rao said that the parking at the mall reached its capacity as visitors flocked to the city’s latest shopping destination. To resolve the problem, 100 cement bricks and barricades were placed from the Rythu Bazaar to Lulu Mall, separating lanes and facilitating smoother traffic flow.

Netizens in Hyderabad also took to social media to share pictures and videos of the traffic. While some urged patience, pointing out that a visit to the mall could wait, others shared real-life stories highlighting the importance of timely access to medical facilities. One wondered at the fate of patients stuck in ambulances in case the vehicle is caught in a traffic jam.

HYDERABAD: Traffic police swung into action on Monday, streamlining the seemingly never-ending jam that had been the story at Kukatpally and its arterial roads after people started flocking to the newly opened Lulu Mall. The KPHB traffic police, in collaboration with law and order police, enlisted the support of personnel from five other police stations to tackle the traffic havoc that had left commuters stranded for hours on the roads. Officers of DCP and ACP levels were on the ground to oversee the operations. To find a permanent solution to the traffic woes, the traffic police placed cement bricks and barricades at strategic points, clearly indicating diversions. According to senior officers, revisions will be made as and when required, with the object being unhindered by traffic flow. A similar chaotic situation was witnessed when the Lulu Group opened its mall in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021, leading to traffic spilling onto the national highway. A KPHB traffic police officer said that the primary reason for the traffic jam was the long weekend, which saw a surge in dense traffic from Thursday to Monday. Approximately 100 to 150 traffic inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables were deployed since Friday to address the situation, contrary to rumours that there was no police presence during the chaos.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regular commuters and visitors to the newly opened Mall shared their negative experiences during the long weekend. B Kranthi Kiran, a regular commuter on the stretch, said that it took him an hour and a half to reach the entrance of the mall due to the traffic jam. KPHB traffic police inspector Narasimha Rao said that the parking at the mall reached its capacity as visitors flocked to the city’s latest shopping destination. To resolve the problem, 100 cement bricks and barricades were placed from the Rythu Bazaar to Lulu Mall, separating lanes and facilitating smoother traffic flow. Netizens in Hyderabad also took to social media to share pictures and videos of the traffic. While some urged patience, pointing out that a visit to the mall could wait, others shared real-life stories highlighting the importance of timely access to medical facilities. One wondered at the fate of patients stuck in ambulances in case the vehicle is caught in a traffic jam.