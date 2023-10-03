Telangana government sets up second Pay Revision Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday constituted the second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and announced 5% interim relief (IR) to the government employees. Former Finance Secretary N Siva Sankar is the chairman of the second PRC and former IAS officer B Ramaiah has been appointed as a member. The State government constituted the first PRC in 2018 under the chairmanship of CR Biswal.

It submitted the report in December 2020. Later, the government announced a 30% fitment to over 9 lakh government employees and pensioners with monetary benefit from April 2020 and a notional benefit from July 2018. This time, the State government has announced its decision to bring around 70,000 Anganwadi teachers under the PRC as well. The State government announced the highest-ever fitment of 43% to government employees in 2014 while implementing the 10th PRC constituted in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The PRC is expected to submit its report in six months. The State government has issued two Government Orders (GOs) for this purpose. One GO pertains to the establishment of the new PRC, while the other GO grants a 5% IR to employees.

Welcoming the State government’s decision, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) Association State president M Rajender said they were hoping that they would get a good fitment, like in the past.

IR will be effective from Oct 1

The terms of reference (ToR) for the second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) are to conduct a comprehensive comparison of the current pay scales of Telangana State government employees with the pay scales of employees in other state governments and the Government of India and examine the State’s revenue growth and assess the commitments of the State government towards ongoing and future investments, development programmes, welfare schemes and other financial obligations.

The government has approved the provision of IR at a rate of five per cent of the basic pay, which will be provided to all State government employees, pensioners, employees of local bodies (PR and ULBs), government institutions receiving grants-in-aid from the government, and work charged employees. This Interim Relief (IR) applies to those currently receiving pay according to the revised scales of 2020 and will be effective from October 1, the GO said.

