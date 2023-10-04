BJP-BRS ‘dark secret’ now out in the open, says TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nizamabad on Tuesday made it amply clear that the BRS and BJP always had a secret understanding and that “dark secret” is now out in the open.In a statement issued here, the Congress leader said that the PM’s comments proved that the BRS and BJP were “friends in Delhi and foes in the streets”.

“It is now clear that KCR wanted to make his son the CM with the blessings of the prime minister and wanted to join the NDA. There is no need to specifically mention or doubt their friendship after the PM himself came out openly about their hidden deals. Telangana people should understand the dark deal between the BRS and BJP, and take a wise decision in the upcoming elections,” Revanth said.

Caste census

Earlier in the day, Revanth demanded that the CM conduct a caste census in the State similar to the one done in Bihar. He also demanded that the CM release the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, a comprehensive household survey. He said that BCs strongly believe that justice will be delivered by holding a caste census, and it has been their long-pending demand.

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nizamabad on Tuesday made it amply clear that the BRS and BJP always had a secret understanding and that “dark secret” is now out in the open.In a statement issued here, the Congress leader said that the PM’s comments proved that the BRS and BJP were “friends in Delhi and foes in the streets”. “It is now clear that KCR wanted to make his son the CM with the blessings of the prime minister and wanted to join the NDA. There is no need to specifically mention or doubt their friendship after the PM himself came out openly about their hidden deals. Telangana people should understand the dark deal between the BRS and BJP, and take a wise decision in the upcoming elections,” Revanth said. Caste censusgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier in the day, Revanth demanded that the CM conduct a caste census in the State similar to the one done in Bihar. He also demanded that the CM release the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, a comprehensive household survey. He said that BCs strongly believe that justice will be delivered by holding a caste census, and it has been their long-pending demand.