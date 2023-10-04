Home States Telangana

BJP-BRS ‘dark secret’ now out in the open, says TPCC chief

Earlier in the day, Revanth demanded that the CM conduct a caste census in the State similar to the one done in Bihar.

Published: 04th October 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nizamabad on Tuesday made it amply clear that the BRS and BJP always had a secret understanding and that “dark secret” is now out in the open.In a statement issued here, the Congress leader said that the PM’s comments proved that the BRS and BJP were “friends in Delhi and foes in the streets”.

“It is now clear that KCR wanted to make his son the CM with the blessings of the prime minister and wanted to join the NDA. There is no need to specifically mention or doubt their friendship after the PM himself came out openly about their hidden deals. Telangana people should understand the dark deal between the BRS and BJP, and take a wise decision in the upcoming elections,” Revanth said.

Caste census

Earlier in the day, Revanth demanded that the CM conduct a caste census in the State similar to the one done in Bihar. He also demanded that the CM release the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, a comprehensive household survey. He said that BCs strongly believe that justice will be delivered by holding a caste census, and it has been their long-pending demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy BJP-BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp