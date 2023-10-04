Home States Telangana

‘Congress leaders complained to Sonia against RSS agent Revanth’

Rama Rao, along with SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MLA M Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated various development works in Jagtial.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Alleging that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is an agent of the RSS, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao claimed that several Congress leaders complained to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi about the former. Rama Rao, along with SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MLA M Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated various development works in Jagtial.

Later addressing the gathering, he said: “When the Congress was in power, its MLA did nothing for Jagtial. But after Sanjay Kumar was elected as a BRS legislator, he did a lot for the constituency and it witnessed tremendous development in the last five years.”

Describing the Congress as an “outdated” party that is past its expiry date, he said: “People should not believe what the Congress and its leaders say. Don’t trust them even if they announce 60 guarantees. If they are voted to power, they will provide only a three-hour power supply to the farm sector.”

“The BRS is seeking votes to work for the welfare of the people and to develop the State,” he added.

