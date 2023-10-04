Congress leaders unwilling to spend money, take six guarantees to people in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team dispatched by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has been assessing the progress of the campaign to take the party’s “six guarantees” to households in various constituencies in the State. Over the past week, the team has been soliciting feedback regarding the extent to which these guarantees have reached the grassroots level.

The findings revealed a concerning trend — a significantly high number of party leaders are yet to initiate the campaign, provide publicity, or engage in door-to-door outreach to explain the six guarantees to various households. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of the campaign in the State.

The team dispatched by the AICC has communicated its observations to the high command, expressing disappointment with the failure of some leaders to effectively promote these issues through extensive publicity.

It has been reported that only a few leaders, including an MP and a handful of MLAs, are actively distributing the six guarantee cards at the village level. The delay in finalising candidatures has further hindered publicity efforts in most Assembly constituencies.

Shockingly for the AICC, some aspirants have questioned why they should invest their money and time in printing and distributing the cards when they are not confirmed candidates. The party leadership’s alleged directive for aspirants to print the cards at their own expense has sparked heated discussions within the party.

Aspirants have also questioned why the party doesn’t print the six guarantee cards itself and distribute them even in the absence of confirmed candidates. These concerns will be conveyed to the AICC by the feedback team.

Some leaders have drawn comparisons to the successful distribution of the five guarantees in Karnataka, where the KPCC, along with CLP leaders, distributed the cards even before confirming the candidates for the elections. They pointed out that the six guarantee cards have already been published with the logos of the TPCC and CLP, suggesting a similar approach should be adopted in this case.

Some party leaders have suggested a greater focus on massive publicity for the six guarantees, considering the success of the recent public meeting at Tukkuguda addressed by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

