Congress turned Gandhi Bhavan into collection centre: Telangana Minister

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the State Congress leaders have turned Gandhi Bhavan into a “collection centre” and are taking money from those who are seeking tickets to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The minister inaugurated several development works and welfare schemes in Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies on Tuesday. He also flagged off the Siddipet-Secunderabad train. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “PCC stands for payment collection centre.”

“When the Congress was in power, it could not provide even drinking water to the Gajwel constituency. The people of this region are now fortunate to have Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao representing their segment in the Assembly.”

He also said that the chief minister has decided to provide financial assistance to 10,000 beneficiaries in the Gajwel constituency under the Gruhalakshmi scheme and added that the money will be deposited into the accounts of these people in the next two days.

Appealing to the people of Gajwel constituency to ensure that KCR is elected once again with a majority of at least one lakh votes, he said: “As per KCR’s vision, work on the ring road being laid in Gajwel at a cost of `306 crore is in progress.”

The minister also attended the Gajwel Vysya Athmeeya Sammelanam, during which the Arya Vysyas handed over copies of the unanimous resolution they took to support KCR in the upcoming polls.

Speaking about the Siddipet-Secunderbad train service that was started on Tuesday, he said that a long-pending demand of the people has been fulfilled. He also travelled by the same train from Siddipet to Duddeda.

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the State Congress leaders have turned Gandhi Bhavan into a “collection centre” and are taking money from those who are seeking tickets to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The minister inaugurated several development works and welfare schemes in Gajwel and Siddipet constituencies on Tuesday. He also flagged off the Siddipet-Secunderabad train. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “PCC stands for payment collection centre.” “When the Congress was in power, it could not provide even drinking water to the Gajwel constituency. The people of this region are now fortunate to have Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao representing their segment in the Assembly.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also said that the chief minister has decided to provide financial assistance to 10,000 beneficiaries in the Gajwel constituency under the Gruhalakshmi scheme and added that the money will be deposited into the accounts of these people in the next two days. Appealing to the people of Gajwel constituency to ensure that KCR is elected once again with a majority of at least one lakh votes, he said: “As per KCR’s vision, work on the ring road being laid in Gajwel at a cost of `306 crore is in progress.” The minister also attended the Gajwel Vysya Athmeeya Sammelanam, during which the Arya Vysyas handed over copies of the unanimous resolution they took to support KCR in the upcoming polls. Speaking about the Siddipet-Secunderbad train service that was started on Tuesday, he said that a long-pending demand of the people has been fulfilled. He also travelled by the same train from Siddipet to Duddeda.