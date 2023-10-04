NMDC records best-ever performance as sales up by 7 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC, recorded its best-ever performance since inception with a month-on-month increase of 10% in production and a 7% increase in sales. In September, NMDC produced three million tonnes (MT) of iron ore and 3.11 MT were sold.

Additionally, the firm also recorded exemplary half-yearly performance by producing 19.56 MT and selling 20.53 MT up to September. With a substantial growth of 21% in production and 25% in sales figures over CPLY, NMDC has set new records.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (additional charge) said, “NMDC is on the path of transformation and our figures speak for themselves. ‘We have achieved our best-ever H1 performance in the company’s history with rigorous planning, rapid technology advancement and consistent monitoring. NMDC witnessed substantial growth even during the monsoon period and we will strive to maintain this increase to meet the target of becoming a 100 MT company by 2030.’

With consistent efforts to increase steel consumption and a steady supply of raw materials to meet the rising domestic demand for steel, NMDC is committed to setting the benchmark for responsible and environment-friendly mining practices.

