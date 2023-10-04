Quadrant to create 500 jobs in Hanamkonda IT park

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Quadrant Resources is all set to begin its operations in the IT park in Madikonda in the Hanamkonda district. The company will provide direct employment to local youth in the software sector.

IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT park on October 6 during his visit to Warangal and Hanamkonda. IT companies including Cyient, Tech Mahindra, Kakatiya IT Solutions and Ventois Software Solutions established their units in the IT Incubation Centre of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) at Madikonda. Now, the Quadrant Resources Company is ready to start its operations.

Cyient offered employment to nearly 1,233 software professionals; Tech Mahindra, 150; Ventois Software Solutions 29 and Kakatiya IT Solutions, six professionals. The Quadrant Resources will create job opportunities for 500 professionals in the company. Speaking to TNIE, Quadrant Resource chief executive officer, Vamshi Reddy said that he had decided to set up his company in Warangal to help engineering students build a career.

Many of them prefer migrating to metropolitan cities such as Hyderabad and other States, as there are no job opportunities here. “Even though I studied in Telugu medium, I went to the US and started a company. IT minister KT Rama Rao had asked me to set up Quadrant Resources in Telangana,” he said.

Quadrant Resource is the third major company to open its office in Warangal, after Cyient and Tech Mahindra. The State government allotted 50,000 sq. ft for the company and invested Rs 35 crore for the establishment of the company.

He said that the company already appointed 100 to 150 local youths. At present, IT-based companies are coming forward to set up their branches in Warangal, and is going to be the second IT hub after the capital city, he said.

