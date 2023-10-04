Ragging incident comes to light in Mahabubabad govt medical college in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: An incident of ragging at Mahabubabad Government Medical College on September 21 came to light on Tuesday after seven students chose to cancel their hostel accommodations and attend college as day scholars.

Dr J Venkateshwarlu, principal of Mahabubabad Government Medical College, said that the incident involved second-year MBBS students ragging first-year MBBS students in the hostel. The seniors reportedly demanded that the juniors address them as “Sir” and warned against addressing them in any other manner. They claimed that not following this rule would lead to trouble for the junior students on the college premises.

Upon learning of the incident, the college’s anti-ragging committee swung into action. The committee, comprising 18 members, recommended disciplinary action against the second-year MBBS students allegedly involved in the ragging. Consequently, the college authorities decided to cancel the hostel accommodations of the second-year students and instructed them to attend classes as day scholars. They were also warned against repeating such actions in the future.

Dr Venkateshwarlu said that the college had taken precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents like ragging. The first-year MBBS classes commenced on September 1, 2023, with students attending classes starting on September 15, 2023. Hostel accommodations were provided to the students.

In a related incident, the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) anti-ragging committee suspended seven students for three months from the college on September 19, 2023. These students were also punished by having their hostel accommodations cancelled for one year.

