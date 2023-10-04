Telangana Governor anguished at death of UKG student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan on Tuesday expressed anguish at the tragic death of Hemanth, a UKG student in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. He lost his life allegedly following corporal punishment by a teacher over unfinished homework. The Governor expressed her heartfelt condolences to his family.

In a statement, Tamilisai advised all schools to provide a safe, nurturing and supportive learning environment for every child.“Teaching, a revered profession, demands not only knowledge impartation but also safeguarding the well-being of the students,” she said.

The Governor urged all teachers to remember that students see them as role models and their actions must exemplify empathy and kindness. She called upon the entire teaching community to reflect on this tragedy and renew their commitment to students’ welfare.

Hemanth was the son of daily wage labourers and had missed school as he was suffering from a fever. On Saturday, he returned to school, but later in the day, his parents received a call from the management saying that the fever had increased. He was rushed to a hospital where he passed away on Monday.

Soon after this, speculation arose that the boy may have been subjected to corporal punishment by one of the teachers for not completing his homework.

