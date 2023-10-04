Telangana High Court reserves orders on TS discoms’ Rs 7K crore power dues to AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court reserved its orders on the Central government’s directive to Telangana power distribution companies (discoms) to pay power bill arrears of Rs 7,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, heard the petitions filed by Telangana discoms challenging the notice issued by the Union Power Ministry in August 2022, which demanded the settlement of these outstanding dues. Standing counsel for Telangana Utilities argued that the approach taken by the Union government in this matter was profoundly unjust.

“When Andhra Pradesh was united, numerous power facilities were established across the State. We should be compensated for the facilities that remained with Andhra Pradesh because our investments were also in those assets. If we were to quantify all of that, then Andhra Pradesh would owe us Rs 12,000 crore in arrears,” counsel said.

At the time of the bifurcation of the State, power generation remained a shared responsibility and was handled by Andhra Pradesh until 2017. The Union Power Ministry calculated the dues owed by Telangana to Andhra Pradesh for generating and supplying power during these three years and asked Telangana discoms to pay Rs 3,500 crore towards power bills and an additional Rs 3,500 crore as a surcharge for late payment.

After considering the arguments presented by senior counsels CS Vaidyanathan and J Ramachandra Rao, who represented the Telangana discoms, as well as senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy and P Govind Reddy, who represented Andhra Pradesh, and ARL Sudaresan, Additional Solicitor General of India, the bench reserved its verdict on Tuesday.

