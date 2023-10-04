TPCC asked to re-conduct surveys in 30 constituencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the party high command directed the State unit of the Congress to re-conduct surveys in about 30 Assembly constituencies following the objections raised by BC leaders, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC State in-charge Manikrao Thakre met at a hotel here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by AICC secretaries Rohit Chaudhary, Mansoor Ali Khan and PC Vishnunath.

Recently, the party’s BC leaders met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and conveyed their concerns regarding the survey reports. Responding to the complaints, Venugopal is learnt to have directed the party State unit to re-conduct surveys in around 30 Assembly segments. It may be recalled that the BC leaders lamented that the party was gearing up to cut their candidature based on the survey reports.

Sources said that the screening committee’s final meeting is likely to be held after the reports of these survey reports are submitted. It is learnt that they have deliberated on planning and campaign strategies as well as survey reports submitted by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu.

