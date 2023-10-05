BRS could split into two groups any moment now: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Noting that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been available to the public for the last 15 days, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the pink party could split into two groups at any moment.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that BRS working president KT Rama Rao wasn’t allowing his cousin and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, to Pragathi Bhavan. There is internal fighting within the family regarding the CM seat, he added.

Adding to PM Narendra Modi’s comments made a day ago, the Karimnagar MP said the BRS colluded with the AIMIM after failing to enter into an alliance with the BJP.

BRS leaders, especially Rama Rao, have been unable to digest the growth of the BJP and Modi’s international popularity, he said, adding that they have been ‘spitting venom’ against the prime minister.

KARIMNAGAR: Noting that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been available to the public for the last 15 days, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the pink party could split into two groups at any moment. Speaking to the media, he claimed that BRS working president KT Rama Rao wasn’t allowing his cousin and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, to Pragathi Bhavan. There is internal fighting within the family regarding the CM seat, he added. Adding to PM Narendra Modi’s comments made a day ago, the Karimnagar MP said the BRS colluded with the AIMIM after failing to enter into an alliance with the BJP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BRS leaders, especially Rama Rao, have been unable to digest the growth of the BJP and Modi’s international popularity, he said, adding that they have been ‘spitting venom’ against the prime minister.