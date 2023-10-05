Home States Telangana

BRS councillor’s hubby held for sexual assault on minor

According to police, Ramesh, who was said to be in a drunken state, saw the 14-year-old girl walking alone and forcibly took her to an isolated place where he allegedly tried to molest her.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Police arrested T Ramesh, the husband of a BRS councillor of Dornakal municipality, on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.

The incident came to light when the girl’s relatives lodged a complaint with the Dornakal police. Ramesh is practising as an advocate in Mahabubabad district.

According to police, Ramesh, who was said to be in a drunken state, saw the 14-year-old girl walking alone outside his house and forcibly took her to an isolated place where he allegedly tried to molest her. Hearing her screams for help, a local rescued the girl while Ramesh managed to escape. 

Following the complaint from the victim’s relatives, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against Ramesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS councillor sexual assault POCSO Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp