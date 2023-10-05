BRS councillor’s hubby held for sexual assault on minor

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Police arrested T Ramesh, the husband of a BRS councillor of Dornakal municipality, on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.

The incident came to light when the girl’s relatives lodged a complaint with the Dornakal police. Ramesh is practising as an advocate in Mahabubabad district.

According to police, Ramesh, who was said to be in a drunken state, saw the 14-year-old girl walking alone outside his house and forcibly took her to an isolated place where he allegedly tried to molest her. Hearing her screams for help, a local rescued the girl while Ramesh managed to escape.

Following the complaint from the victim’s relatives, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against Ramesh.

